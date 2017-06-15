Buellton Man Faces Criminal Charges Related to Standoff with Sheriff’s Deputies

The man who allegedly threatened to burn down his Buellton home and had a seven-hour standoff with sheriff’s deputies Monday night was charged Thursday with criminal threats, attempted arson and illegal possession of a firearm.

Michael Lee Johnson, 53, surrendered to deputies Tuesday morning and had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was taken into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The incident started with a domestic disturbance call at a Farmland Drive home, when Johnson allegedly threatened to set the house on fire and was believed to have access to firearms.

His wife was able to get out of the house and get help from deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said Johnson was charged with criminal threats, attempted arson, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited due to conviction, which are all felonies.

Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Santa Maria Superior Court.

