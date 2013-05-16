Buellton Man Nabbed in Goleta Barbershop Break-in

A 20-year-old Buellton man was arrested Thursday after he and several other suspects broke into a Goleta business, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Eriberto Garcia was taken into custody after the burglary, which occurred shortly after midnight at Goleta Barbers, 5870 Hollister Ave., said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“Deputies were on a call for service in the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue when they heard the sound of crashing glass at Goleta Barbers,” Hoover said. “They witnessed several subjects kicking in the front door of the business.”

The suspects fled on foot with deputies in pursuit, Hoover said, and managed to chase down Garcia.

Deputies created a search perimeter, and brought in a K-9 unit to assist, but were unable to locate the other suspects, Hoover said.

Garcia was charged with burglary, vandalism, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and a criminal street-gang enhancement, Hoover said.

The case remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.