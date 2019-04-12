Buellton Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Sex with Teens

A Buellton man pleaded not guilty Friday during his second appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where he faces 13 felony charges related to allegations of having sexual contact with three teenage boys.

Gregory Scott Ray, 52, who was described as a yearbook consultant and salesman based in Central California, was taken into custody after detectives served a search warrant at his residence earlier this week.

On March 18, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School after a teacher overheard a conversation involving Ray and reported it to school administrators.

The investigation revealed that Ray allegedly was using a social media app as a way to meet and have sexual contact with young males.

Detectives said it appeared the introductions occurred through the app, and Ray reached out to the victims multiple times over several years.

Authorities do not believe any of the alleged sexual contacts occurred on the high school campus.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint with 13 felony counts, including lewd and lascivious acts, sodomy, oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

The complaint alleges the incident involved three victims ranging from under 14 years old to less than 18 years old, with the incidents occuring between 2014 and 2018.

Ray made a brief appearances in court Thursday before his arraignment hearing was continued to Friday.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Gustavo Lavayen issued a criminal protective order for the three alleged victims in the case.

The judge also kept Ray’s bail at $1.2 million, but left open the possibility for reconsideration in the future.

Ray was ordered to return Monday to Judge James Voysey’s courtroom, where he may confirm a date for the preliminary hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for April 22.

The defendant remained in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail early Friday afternoon.

