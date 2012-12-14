Buellton Man Accused of Molesting Teenage Girl

A 37-year-old Buellton man is facing several charges after allegedly molesting a teenage girl, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Cornelio Uribe was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object on a victim under 18 years of age; oral copulation with a victim under 18; annoying or molesting a child; and sexual battery, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

The teenage girl, whose name was not released, provided a statement to investigators implicating Uribe, Strange said. Details of the alleged crime were not released.

He was taken into custody at the Lompoc Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, following a week-long investigation, Strange said.

Uribe was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $300,000.

