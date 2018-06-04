Buellton Resident Spots Mountain Lion Cub in Backyard

A Buellton resident spotted a mountain lion cub in a backyard of the Calor Drive and Villa Corona area Thursday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t find the animal when they responded, department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The county sent out a reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system to North Buellton residents around 9 a.m. as a precaution and warned people to stay inside if possible and keep a close eye on children and pets outside, Hoover said.

Anyone who spots the cub or its mother is asked to call 9-1-1.

The Sheriff’s Department and state Fish & Wildlife officials responded to a mountain lion sighting last Friday in the same area of town, on the 100 block of Second Street.



Hoovers said that adolescent animal was tranquilized, captured and relocated.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .