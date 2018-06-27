Buellton Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed After Citizen’s Tip

A Buellton man suspected of robbing a Rabobank branch was arrested Saturday afternoon after authorities received a citizen’s tip regarding a man who matched the suspect’s description, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

John Stacey Roller, 46, was taken into custody without incident at about 5 p.m., Lt. Craig Bonner said.

Roller is accused of robbing the Rabobank at 61 W. Highway 246 at about 2:15 p.m. Friday.

“A concerned community member contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Avenue of the Flags in the city of Buellton,” Bonner said. “Sheriff’s patrol personnel converged upon the area and began searching for the suspect.

“A second community member subsequently called sheriff’s dispatch and reported observing a suspicious subject hiding within bushes in the 700 block of Central Avenue.”

Roller was booked into County Jail on suspicion of robbery, Bonner said.

His bail was set at $100,000.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.