Buellton Wine and Chili Festival 2017 a Hot Item

Visitors can sample and vote for favorite wines and chili

Ticket to festival includes souvenir wine galss.
Ticket to festival includes souvenir wine galss. (Buellton Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce)
By Kathy Vreeland for the Buellton Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce | March 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The community is invited to sample beverages and food from more than 25 wineries, craft breweries and spirit companies, as well as from chili and salsa cooks, at the 2017 Wine and Chili (and craft beer) Festival on March 19.

The event, which includes live music by the Dusty Jugz and The Caverns, takes place noon-4:30 p.m. at Flying Flags RV Resort, 180 Avenue of Flags, Buellton.

The fragrance of of chili spices will waft into the air as more than 20 chili and salsa cooks prepare their specialties. Guests can sample the chili dishes and try to pry the chefs' secrets from them.

Attendees also will get to vote on the People’s Choice Awards for red, verde and salsa, as well as for the best wines.

Wineries include Alexander & Wayne, Arthur Earl, Bradley Family Winery, Casa Cassara, Cholame Vineyard, Imagine Wine, Kalyra Winery, Kesslerhaak Wine, Lucky Dogg Winery, Mosby Winery, Palmina Wines, Rancho Sisquoc, Sevtap Winery and Standing Sun Wines.

Also, Terravant, Bottlest, Zaca Mesa, Navarro Vineyards and Tipsy Barrel.

Craft breweries include Fig Mtn, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Island Brewing Co., M Special, Captain Fatty’s, Solvang Brew, Mother Earth Brew Co., and Ska Brewing. Also on site will be Ascendent Spirits, Bloody Cure Mix, Brothers Spirits, Seizmic Sangria and TeQav.

Ticket purchase includes a souvenir wine glass; unlimited wine/alcohol for those over 21; chili tastings; and live entertainment. Visitors can play bocce ball, horse shoes, table tennis, mega-sized beer pong, and lawn game cornhole.

Tickets are also available for guests under 21 who want to sample chili, and have fun; minors must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 12 can attend for free. Tickets available at www.buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.

Kathy Vreeland for the Buellton Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.

 

