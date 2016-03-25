Buellton Wine & Chili Festival Cook-Off Winners Announced

Food

The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival recently took place March 12, 2016, at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton.

Close to 1000 people attended for a day of wine, beer and chili tasting along with live music, vendors, bocce ball, corn hole and more. The chili cook-off was a sanctioned event this year allowing, the winners to move on to compete at the next level with the International Chili Society (ICS).

Cooks from near and far came to compete and show-off their cooking skills. Not only did the guests have the chance to pick their favorites but the cooks were also judged in three different categories: red chili, chili verde and salsa.

The winners for the People’s Choice went to the following contestants:

» Chili Verde: The Santa Ynez Valley Marriott

» Red Chili: Terravant the Winery Restaurant

» Salsa: North Heat from Flying Flags RV Resort

» Red Wine: Sevtap Winery

» White Wine: Zotovich Estate Vineyard & Winery

» Booth Showmanship: PJ’s Howling Dog

The Winners for the Judged categories went to the following contestants:

» Red Chili: Pam O’Sullivan, “Howlin’ Dogs,” 1st place; Tony Angotti, “Uncle Tony’s Wopsided Chili,” 2nd place; Mark Ruelas, 3rd place

» Chili Verde: The Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 1st place; Mike O’Sullivan, 2nd place

» Salsa: Terravant the Winery Restaurant, 1st place; Pam O’Sullivan, 2nd place; The Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 3rd place

Congratulations to all of the winners in this year’s competition. The event organizers hope to continue to grow the event in the coming years and showcase more local chefs.

This event is sponsored by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.

— Kathy Vreeland is the executive director of the Buellton Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.