Buellton Hopped Up for Saturday’s 4th Annual Brewfest

A festival in Buellton on Saturday will celebrate beer, served alongside food and music and even boasting a wine corner.

The fourth annual Buellton Brewfest is planned for River View Park from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., with VIP entry starting at 11:30 a.m.

General admission tickets are $45 if purchased beforehand or $50 at the door, while admission for the designated driver is $20. Ticket holders must be 21 or older, and identification will be verified at the door.

While wine steals the spotlight in Santa Barbara County, Brewfest gives local beer lovers a chance to celebrate and savor the hops.

“It’s going to be the biggest one to date,” said Andres Nuno, who is in his first year organizing Buellton Brewfest, but he also puts on the Surf 'n' Suds in Carpinteria each August and now planned for Ventura in June.

Nearly 50 breweries and wineries will be represented at this year’s event in Buellton.

“I’m really excited because on top of really large breweries … we also have a lot of local ones,” he said.

Recognizing that not everyone likes beer, Nuno said a special wine corner will be set up at this year’s event to serve everyone’s tastes.

Multiple food trucks, representing all types of food, will be set up on site for festival-goers.

Live music will performed by Cornerstone, The Kicks and Steven Roth, with DJ Hecktic supplying music at other times.

Other entertainment will be life-sized beer pong and corn hole or beanbag toss.

Also new this year is transportation from Carpinteria and Santa Barbara with a special “Brew Bus.” The $20 round-trip bus will pick up passengers at 10:30 a.m. at Island Brewing Co., 5049 Sixth St. in Carpinteria, or 11 a.m. at Figueroa Mountain Brewing, 137 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

A complimentary Chumash Casino trolley also will provide free transportation within the Santa Ynez Valley, with times and locations available by clicking here.

Additionally, those who ride their bicycles to the event can take advantage of free bicycle valet.

Nuno said Brewfest comes as craft beer and microbreweries experience a big rise in popularity.

