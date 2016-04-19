Buena Beats Dos Pueblos, Moves into First Place

Baseball

Buena ace Zane Chittenden held Dos Pueblos to six hits in a complete-game performance, and the Bulldogs won the Channel League baseball game, 7-1, on Tuesday at Scott O'Leary Field to move into first place.

Chittenden struck out six and hit a solo home run as Buena improved to 5-2 in league play. Dos Pueblos fell to 3-2.

Kevin Barker started on the mound for DP and suffered the loss. Julian Amador pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Ethan Castro paced Buena's offense, going 3 for 4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored. Daniel Tchiprout hit a home run, Brett Steinberger tripled and had two RBIs, Jarrett Howery doubled and scored a run and Jordan Castro had two hits, including a double, a RBI and a scored twice.

Josh Feldhaus drove in DP's run with a double.th a RBI double. Quinn Peacock had two hits.

Dos Pueblos plays at Buena on Thursday.

