Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:58 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Buena Beats Dos Pueblos, Moves into First Place

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 19, 2016 | 6:43 p.m.

Buena ace Zane Chittenden held Dos Pueblos to six hits in a complete-game performance, and the Bulldogs won the Channel League baseball game, 7-1, on Tuesday at Scott O'Leary Field to move into first place.

Chittenden struck out six and hit a solo home run as Buena improved to 5-2 in league play. Dos Pueblos fell to 3-2.

Kevin Barker started on the mound for DP and suffered the loss. Julian Amador pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Ethan Castro paced Buena's offense, going 3 for 4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored. Daniel Tchiprout hit a home run, Brett Steinberger tripled and had two RBIs, Jarrett Howery doubled and scored a run and Jordan Castro had two hits, including a double, a RBI and a scored twice.

Josh Feldhaus drove in DP's run with a double.th a RBI double. Quinn Peacock had two hits.

Dos Pueblos plays at Buena on Thursday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 