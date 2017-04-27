Buena Earns Tiebreaker Edge in Rare Golf Tie Against Dos Pueblos

Golf

The Dos Pueblos boys golf team found themselves tied with Channel League opponent Buena at 370 after a round of golf at the Buenaventura Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.

Buena won the match by virtue of a tiebreaker.

Zach Steinberger shot a career best 69 for the Chargers, but Buena's Mason Teron notched a 68 on the day to take home medalist honors.

Joseph Pigatti shot a 72, while James Parsons put up a 75 for Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers fall to 3-5 in league play and 9-8 overall.

