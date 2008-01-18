Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Buena Gets the Better of San Marcos

Despite hot-shooting Leanna Azoury, Royals varsity, JV and frosh/soph teams all lose.

By Alex Sheldon, Noozhawk Contributor | January 18, 2008 | 3:42 p.m.

The San Marcos girls’ basketball team traveled to Buena on Thursday to finish out the first round of Channel League play. The Royals played tough the whole way before falling, 40-33. Head coach Kristyn Miller was positive about her team in defeat, however.

“Its kind of weird to be happy with a loss,” she said. “We stepped up as a team on both ends of the floor and the bench gave us some positive energy.”

San Marcos (5-12, 1-3) got a breakout performance from senior Leanna Azoury, who finished with a game-high 11 points. Her play won Miller’s praise.

“She (Azoury) was phenomenal tonight on offense and defense, and her leadership really carried us,” said Miller.

San Marcos won the first quarter behind a basket from Jennifer Waddill, and a three-point play from Azoury. But Buena (11-7, 2-1) went on a run to finish the second quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 23-15 advantage at halftime. The Royals battled back in the fourth quarter to close the gap to four points, but then could not get another basket in the final minutes.

Lisa Reed also contributed 10 points for San Marcos. Holly Holcomb scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Buena.

In the junior varsity game, San Marcos stayed with Buena into the fourth quarter as well, but could not stop the Bulldogs’ offense before losing, 59-43.

The Royals had quite a night at the free-throw line, making 29 of 37 shots to stay in the game. Jeannette Mendoza was 11 for 12, scoring 19 points; Marisa Unzueta was eight for 11 with 14 points; and Vanessa Curiel was seven for eight. Mendoza has averaged 19 points for the Royals over the past three games.

Solid defense kept San Marcos’ frosh/soph team in the game for the first 28 minutes, but the Royals could not overcome a late run by Buena, losing, 35-27. Jenise Fretz was the leading scorer with 10 points.

San Marcos’ varsity squad will play this weekend at the Mission Prep Showdown in San Luis Obispo. The second round of Channel League play will resume Jan. 29 when the Royals host Dos Pueblos.

Alex Sheldon coaches San Marcos’ junior varsity girls’ basketball team.

