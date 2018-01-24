Buena Girls Pull Away From Dos Pueblos in 4th Quarter

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos stayed within striking distance of Buena until the fourth quarter and fell 60-38 in a Channel League girls basketball game.

The Chargers fought back from a 17-0 deficit and pulled to withing 39-27 entering the fourth quarter.

But Buena's aggressive defense and rebounding overwhelmed the Chargers in the final eight minutes.

Sierra Cavaletto scored 10 points and had five rebounds on her 18th birthday. Sadie Subject had 11 points, Makayla Butzke had five points and 11 boards and freshman Ashley Gerken contributed five points and six rebounds.

The Chargers (2-6, 0-3) play at Buena on Thursday.