Girls Basketball
Buena Girls Pull Away From Dos Pueblos in 4th Quarter
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.
Dos Pueblos stayed within striking distance of Buena until the fourth quarter and fell 60-38 in a Channel League girls basketball game.
The Chargers fought back from a 17-0 deficit and pulled to withing 39-27 entering the fourth quarter.
But Buena's aggressive defense and rebounding overwhelmed the Chargers in the final eight minutes.
Sierra Cavaletto scored 10 points and had five rebounds on her 18th birthday. Sadie Subject had 11 points, Makayla Butzke had five points and 11 boards and freshman Ashley Gerken contributed five points and six rebounds.
The Chargers (2-6, 0-3) play at Buena on Thursday.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.