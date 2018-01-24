Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Buena Girls Pull Away From Dos Pueblos in 4th Quarter

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.

Dos Pueblos stayed within striking distance of Buena until the fourth quarter and fell 60-38 in a Channel League girls basketball game.

The Chargers fought back from a 17-0 deficit and pulled to withing 39-27 entering the fourth quarter.

But Buena's aggressive defense and rebounding overwhelmed the Chargers in the final eight minutes.

Sierra Cavaletto scored 10 points and had five rebounds on her 18th birthday. Sadie Subject had 11 points, Makayla Butzke had five points and 11 boards and freshman Ashley Gerken contributed five points and six rebounds.

The Chargers (2-6, 0-3) play at Buena on Thursday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 