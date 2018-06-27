Buena Golf Beats San Marcos by Ten Strokes in Tight Matchup

Golf

The San Marcos girls golf team fell to Channel League opponent Buena on Tuesday 234-244 at the Olivas Links Golf Course.

Buena's Addie Anderson took home medalist honors with a 37, while San Marcos' Alex Manion posted the day's second best score with a 42.

Sofia Tasca and Bella Wygant each shot a 45 for the Royals, who fell to 0-4 in league play.

"Although we lost a close league match today, we were excited that we shot our season best score by 16 strokes today," said San Marcos head coach Sarah Ashton.

The Royals take on Simi Valley on Thursday.

Scores:

SMHS - 244

Alex Manion - 42

Sofia Tasca - 45

Bella Wygant - 45

Jacqueline Moreno - 54

Nina Huffman - 58

Buena - 234

Addie Anderson - 37

Alli Harwood - 44

Mia Jimenez - 50

Heather Mullan - 52

Serena Zuniga - 51