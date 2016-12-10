Buena Keeps Santa Barbara’s Scorers in Check

Girls Basketball

The Santa Barbara "Big 3" of Cassandra Gordon, Sophia Torres, and Kimberly Gebhardt were held to 20 points on 8-for-27 shooting by Buena's defense, as the Bulldogs took 56-45 win over the Dons in the championship game of the Gold Coast Classic on Saturday at Rio Mesa.

Gordon added three assists to her 11 points and Torres hauled in seven rebounds while scoring six points for the Dons.

Buena took a 27-23 lead into halftime and never looked back, outscoring Santa Barbara by seven in the second half.

Aaliyah Staples-West scored 28 points to lead undefeated Buena (8-0)

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Dons (4-3).

Santa Barbara next hosts Camarillo on Wednesday.

