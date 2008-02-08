Buena Sweeps Past San Marcos in Season Finale

San Marcos’ girls’ basketball team wrapped up its season against Buena, another tough Channel League opponent. The Bulldogs entered Thursday’s game ranked 12th in the CIF Southern Section with 16 wins to their name. San Marcos kept it close for a half, but Buena, looking ready for the playoffs, turned it on and ran away with a 44-19 win.

Thursday evening was a special one for San Marcos, however, as the Royals honored their eight departing seniors and their parents before the game. Leanna Azoury, Wendy Castro, Caroline Cawthon, Vanessa Mendez, Julie Nail, Lyndsay Pearson, Lisa Reed and Cara Tucker all suited up for their last basketball game in the Thunderhut.

The Royals finished the season with an overall record of 7-14. They topped crosstown rival Santa Barbara in January for their only Channel League win, played tough defense throughout the year, but continually struggled to score.

The Junior Varsity game was all about scoring and it was a little déjà vu for the Royals as Buena scored the winning basket on its last possession to win, 55-53. Two weeks ago against Ventura, the Cougars last-second shot beat San Marcos, 49-47.

San Marcos used a 19-point third quarter to erase a 10-point Buena lead and tie the game at 43 going to the final period. Kimmie Sanchez scored seven points in the quarter, including a three-pointer from the top of the arc to spark the comeback.

Both teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter, and Jeannette Mendoza found herself at the free-throw line with the Royals trailing by two and 26 seconds left on the clock. Mendoza sunk both free throws to tie the game, but Buena scored on an offensive rebound with three seconds remaining to win it.

Vanessa Curiel was the high scorer for San Marcos with 12, Mendoza had 10 and Sanchez nine. The JV team finished the season with a record of 12-7.

In the frosh/soph finale, Buena got the best of the Royals, coming out on top, 39-28. San Marcos finished the 10-win season even in league play at 4-4. The Royals were perfect against Santa Barbara and beat Dos Pueblos and Ventura. Niqui O’Neal and Jenise and Leanne Fretz led the frosh/soph team throughout the year.