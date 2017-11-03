Buena Wins Vote for Channel League’s No. 2 Entry into CIF Football Playoffs

Football

Buena won the vote of the five Channel League principals to break the three-way tie for second place and be the league's No. 2 representative in the CIF-Southern Section football playoffs.

Santa Barbara principal John Becchio confirmed the result of the vote on Friday.

Buena joins league-champion Dos Pueblos as the automatic entries into the playoffs, which will be announced on Sunday.

Buena defeated Santa Barbara 31-19 on Thursday night to create a three-way tie with the Dons and Ventura for second place at 2-2.

Santa Barbara (5-5 overall) applied for an at-large berth into the playoffs, according to athletic director Joe Chenoweth.

The Dons were in a similiar scenario last season, tying with Dos Pueblos and Ventura for first place. A vote was held to select the two automatic playoff entries and the Dons finished third. They did receive an at-large berth into the Division 9 playoffs.

All five schools in the Channel League are in different CIF playoff divisions —Dos Pueblos in Division 10, Buena in Division 8, Santa Barbara in Division 9, Ventura in Division 5 and San Marcos in Division 12.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.