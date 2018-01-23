Buena’s Size Advantage Wears Down San Marcos Girls

Girls Basketball

San Marcos couldn't match up with Buena's advantage in size and fell 60-34 in a Channel League girls basketball game on Tuesday at Maury Halleck Gym.

The Royals trailed by only five at halftime before Buena (10-7, 1-2) took over the game.

Buena's Lailah Teasdale scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, while fellow post player Gianna Falccochia contributed eight points in the second half.

Ashley Day led San Marcos (10-4, 1-2) with nine points.

"We did some good things in this game and were only down by five at half, but then their size advantage really hurt us in the second half and we could not keep up the scoring pace," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said. "We were successful in spots against their trap, but need to be more consistant against it. We have a hard-working group on this team and we will continue to work hard, practice, and get better."

