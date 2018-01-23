Buena’s Three-Point Shooting Too Much for Dos Pueblos

Boys Basketball

Visiting Buena knocked down 11 three-pointers and defeated Dos Pueblos, 80-62, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Monday.

"It kept us on our heels," DP coach Joe Zamora said of Buena's shooting from behind the arc. "We will have to do a better job defensively and share the ball on offense when we play them Friday."

The Bulldogs (15-3, 3-0), ranked No. 6 in Division 3A of the CIF-SS, jumped on the Chargers for 22 points in the first quarter, leading 22-13.

DP had a strong second quarter and cut the deficit to 37-34 by halftime. But Buena got hot in the third quarter and outscord the Chargers 22-11 to take command of the game.

Jake Enrico scored 18 points and Cyrus Wallace had nine for DP (12-6, 0-3).

The Chargers travel to Buena on Friday.

