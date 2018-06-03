Buena’s Three-Point Shooting Too Much for Santa Barbara

Boys Basketball

Buena’s barrage of three-pointers was too much for Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team, as the Dons fell 84-70 in a Channel League game on Wednesday at Buena.

The Bulldogs knocked down 15 shots from behind the arc. Cody Barbar led the way with four and Josh Edwards made three.

Santa Barbara got big games from sophomore Bryce Warrecker and freshman Jasper Johnson. They combined for 49 points, with Warrecker scoring 27 and Johnson 22. Sophomore Stephen Davis scored 13 points.

The Dons couldn’t slow down Buena’s Devin Cole in the first half. He scored 17 points of his team-high 24 points in the half, helping the Bulldogs take a 44-29 lead.

Buena expanded its lead to 61-43 by the end of the third quarter.

Santa Barbara falls to 1-4 in league and 7-6 overall. Buena (17-6) stays right behind first-place San Marcos with a record of 5-1 in league.

Santa Barbara hosts Buena on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.