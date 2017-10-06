Buena’s Passing Game Too Much for San Marcos

Football

San Marcos fell behind early and could never recover, falling to Buena, 42-0, in the Channel League football opener on Friday in Ventura.

Buena quarterback Coby Barbar threw touchdown passes of 5 and 53 yards to Andrew Tilkens in the first quarter to put the Royals in an early hole.

That same combination struck again in the second quarter on a 42-yard pass play to give the Bulldogs a 35-0 lead by halftime. Barbar threw four TD passes.

Buena's defense, meanwhile, smothered San Marcos running back Tommy Schaeffer and pressured quarterback Jacob Villarreal, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with a fractured left elbow.

Buena improved to 3-4 overall heading into next week’s rivalry game against Ventura. San Marcos suffered its fifth straight loss to fall to 1-6 overall.