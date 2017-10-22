Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:58 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Live Long and Lobster! Event Goes Swimmingly

Guests learned how to save and savor bugs of the sea

UCSB researchers Adrian Stier and Joseph Curtis, and the Sea Center’s Jackie Hunt enjoy lobster. Click to view larger
UCSB researchers Adrian Stier and Joseph Curtis, and the Sea Center’s Jackie Hunt enjoy lobster. (Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History)
By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | October 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Lobsters, often called bugs of the sea, took center stage recently during a new event from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. About 100 people gathered for Bugs of the Sea ... Live Long and Lobster! at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

The event featured lobster appetizers and themed cocktails, as well as educational presenters who explored the ecology, fishery, research, and conservation of these fascinating sea creatures.

Lobster experts in attendance included UCSB researchers Joseph Curtis and Adrian Stier, Sea Center aquarists Tyler Haven and Tommy Wilson, lobster fisherman Thomas Dabney, and Julie Bursek from Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 