Live Long and Lobster! Event Goes Swimmingly

Guests learned how to save and savor bugs of the sea

Lobsters, often called bugs of the sea, took center stage recently during a new event from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. About 100 people gathered for Bugs of the Sea ... Live Long and Lobster! at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

The event featured lobster appetizers and themed cocktails, as well as educational presenters who explored the ecology, fishery, research, and conservation of these fascinating sea creatures.

Lobster experts in attendance included UCSB researchers Joseph Curtis and Adrian Stier, Sea Center aquarists Tyler Haven and Tommy Wilson, lobster fisherman Thomas Dabney, and Julie Bursek from Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.