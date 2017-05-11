Builders Circle Denotes a Mark of Excellence

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has created a category of recognition that distinguishes those partners who work alongside the nonprofit to ensure more affordable housing along the Central Coast.

The Builders Circle is a group of contractors, designers and stakeholders who invest in a shared vision long after the ribbon-cutting. The assistance through the Builders Circle underwrites resident services and ongoing support for communities that are resilient, successful and strong.

Partners who make a pledged annual gift can align their name with that of PSHH to leverage the association as a mark of distinction.

By alerting fellow contractors, and the community at large, to the membership in this circle, partners will be expressing their commitment to the community and those who benefit from the affordable-housing industry.



Already pledging support are: Culbert Construction & Plumbing, Morris & Garritano Insurance, Pure Water, Plumbing, Rea & Luker Architects, Bergantz Construction, Hayward Lumber Company, Hayward Truss Company, and Kaiser Air Conditioning & Sheet Metal.

Also, North Coast Engineering, Portney Environmental & Demolition, RRM Design Group, Robert Andrew Fowler, Landscape Architect, and Solarponics.



Membership benefits include: regular updates of PSHH projects, privilege of displaying the PSHH Builders Circle logo, a listing on PSHH website, mentions in social media, listings in annual publications, and an invitation to the annual Builders Breakfast.

In his letter to prospective partners, John Fowler president/CEO of PSHH said, “For nearly five decades, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has demonstrated that, in the development of affordable housing, there is no need to compromise on budget or craftsmanship.

"Both bottom line and great design can be mutually satisfied.”

PSHH seeks out partners who are the best in the region with a shared philosophy in addressing the housing needs of the most vulnerable. PSHH works with businesses that exemplify and represent the level of integrity, quality and professionalism that the organization strives for.

For more information about Builders Circle, contact Gillian Cole-Andrews, 548-2340 or [email protected]

For more information on PSHH, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

