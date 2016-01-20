Bulldogs Falter Down Stretch Against Pierce

College Basketball

Sophomore guard Matt Willkomm scored 20 points and Malik Rhodes finished with 15, but the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team dropped a 73-56 conference games to LA. Pierce on Wednesday evening in Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-3 in Western State Conference games and 10-12 overall. The Brahmas picked up their first conference win to improve to 1-3 in league and 8-13 overall.



A three-point basket by Marcellus Garrick and a layup from Shane Carney pulled Hancock to within 55-54 with 7:53 to play in the game. The Brahmas responded with a 10-0 run over the next 3:38 to regain control. Hancock was limited to two free throws by Rhodes over the final 7:53.

Willkomm led the Bulldogs with 20 points. The Arroyo Grande High School graduate sank seven of his 16 shots from the floor, including a two for nine evening from three-point range. Willkomm added three assists and two steals.



A layup by Willkomm gave Hancock its largest lead of the game at 18-8 with 11:46 to play in the first half. Willkomm had seven points in the first nine minutes of the game.



Rhodes sank four of his 17 shots, including three of eight from long range. The freshman added five rebounds. Carney added 10 points and three steals. The freshman guard made four of nine overall.



Freshman forward Tim Ford led the Bulldogs with eight rebounds.



LA Pierce held the rebounding edge 38 to 26. The Brahmas shot 50 percent overall (29 for 58) compared to 32 percent (19 for 59) by the Bulldogs. Hancock sank seven of 24 from three-point range or 29 percent. The Bulldogs made 11 of their 20 free throws, while Pierce sank 13 of its 16.