Bulldogs Sneak Past Gauchos, 4-3

In closely fought match, No. 53 Fresno State builds on doubles victory to edge No. 56 UCSB.

By Marty Davis | April 4, 2008 | 7:49 p.m.

With Fresno State ranked 53rd and UCSB ranked 56th, Friday’s match figured to be close and it was! The tennis was high quality and I really thought the UCSB men played well, fought hard and represented themselves well ... only the result was disappointing.

Fresno State took the opening doubles point with wins at the Nos. 1 and 3 positions. It’s always difficult to win four of six singles matches against a quality team, but the Gauchos sure came close. Jack Hui was again the first off court, leveling the match for UCSB with a 6-0, 6-4 win — his eighth in nine matches — at the No. 3 slot. Alex Konigsfeldt then rallied from 1-4 down in the first set to put the Gauchos ahead 2-1 with a solid 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles. Unfortunately, Josh Finkelstein dropped a second-set tie-breaker and the match at No. 5 shortly thereafter to even things again at 2-2.

Max Taylor and Bijan Hejazi where both heading into third sets on their courts (Nos. 6 and 2, respectively) and Philip Therp looked headed to a third as well, serving at 5-3 in the second on court No. 1. Unfortunately, Therp couldn’t close out the set and ended up losing in a tie-breaker as well. Mirco Zapletal played an outstanding third set on court No. 2 to seal the win for the Bulldogs. Taylor won at No. 6 in an epic struggle of wills ... 7-6 in the third, 10-8 in the breaker. Good stuff.

The Gauchos (9-6) will be right back on the court at 1 p.m. Saturday for a conference match with much improved UC Davis. Hope to see you there.

Go Gauchos!

Doubles
No. 1 — Rudy Siwy / Mirko Zapletal (Fresno State) defeated Philip Therp / Jack Hui (UCSB) 8-6
No. 2 — Alex Konigsfeldt / Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) defeated Danny Fafek / Taylor Leiby (Fresno State) 8-7
No. 3 — Flavio Mollinedo / Tejesvi Veerepalli (Fresno State) defeated Bijan Hejazi / Nigel Barton (UCSB) 8-4

Singles
No. 1 — Rudy Siwy (Fresno State) defeated Philip Therp (UCSB) 6-4, 7-6
No. 2 — Mirko Zapletal (Fresno State) defeated Bijan Hejazi (UCSB) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 — Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Tejesvi Veerepalli (Fresno State) 6-0, 6-4
No. 4 — Alex Konigsfeldt (UCSB) defeated Denny Fafek (Fresno State) 7-5, 6-3
No. 5 — Martin Nilsson (Fresno State) defeated Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) 6-3, 7-6
No. 6 — Max Taylor (UCSB) defeated Sid Alapati (Fresno State) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6

Next Matches
UC Davis, 1 p.m. Saturday, Recreation Center Courts
Pacific, noon Sunday, Recreation Center Courts

Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.

