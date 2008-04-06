Buoyant Attitude Surrounds Floatopia, If Not All ‘Boats’

Mob scene forms on beach to cheer on daring mariners in a ragtag armada.

{mosimage}

{mosimage}

The adage, "whatever floats your boat," took on a literal meaning this weekend during Floatopia, a uniquely Isla Vista experience that occurs — randomly and organized by word of mouth — a couple of times a year.

Several hundred UCSB students and Isla Vista residents descended on the beach, with dozens of them daring enough to go down into the sea in anything that floats ... and even some that don’t.

The entire event lasted just a couple of hours, which is a couple of hours longer than some of the creative flotation devices in the ragtag armada shoving off from shore.

Fortunately, there were no major injuries, hypothermia or frostbite.

Robert Bernstein is a longtime Goleta resident. Click here for more of his Floatopia photos.

{mosimage}