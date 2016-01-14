Buratto’s Goal Gets DP Even With Buena

Girls Soccer

Becca Buratto scored off a Rocky Uyesaka corner kick in the 76th minute, giving Dos Pueblos a 1-1 draw against Buena in a Channel League girls soccer match on Thursday.

Buena took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. It was the first goal DP has allowed in three league games.

The Charger defense turned in a solid performance, said coach Hugh Hollis. Goalkeeper Anali Salazar made two diving saves in the first half to keep it a one-goal game until DP equalized in the final four minutes.

The Chargers are 3-7-5 overall and 1-0-2 in league. They host San Marcos next Thursday.

