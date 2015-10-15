Burglar Steals Firearm From Santa Maria Gun Store

Advice

Suspect in theft from Tacti-Cool Guns & Gear on Preisker Lane wore a clown mask

Santa Maria police are looking for information regarding a man who burglarized a north Santa Maria gun shop and escaped with a firearm.

The suspect, who was wearing a clown mask, stole a gun from the Tacti-Cool Guns & Gear Inc. at 2004 N. Preisker Lane.

Officers responded to an alarm at 4:50 a.m. Oct. 8 and discovered the suspect had forced his way into the business and stole a firearm, police said.

Police withheld details about the stolen weapon.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and between 180 and 220 pounds with a distinctive haircut.

He wore a clown mask, light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black heavy jacket and black pants.

The man also associated with a vehicle that police said is similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or GMC Yukon that is dark red or maroon.

Santa Maria police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Andy Brice at 805.928.3781.

