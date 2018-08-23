Burglar Uses Arm Cast to Break Windows, Gain Entry at 2 Goleta Businesses

Two Goleta businesses were targeted Thursday by a burglar who used a cast on his arm to break windows and gain entry, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The break-ins occurred between 5:30 and 6 a.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The suspect used his cast to smash the window and gain entry to the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 5600 block of Calle Real, and to Montecito Bank and Trust across the street,” Hoover said. “The suspect took off with a small amount of cash from the KFC, but did not take items from the bank.”

Deputies searched for the suspect — described as a white, male adult with red hair and beard, and a cast on his left arm — but were not able to located him, Hoover said.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at 805.683.2724, through the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171 or on the department’s website at www.sbsheriff.org.

