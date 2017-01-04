Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:42 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

More Car Break-ins Reported at Santa Barbara County Hiking Trailheads

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 4, 2017 | 3:42 p.m.

A rash of daytime vehicle break-ins and thefts from automobiles at Santa Barbara County trailheads has spurred police to remind the public to use caution while parking.

Ten vehicles were burglarized while parked at Nojoqui Falls Trail and Gaviota Hot Springs Trail since Dec. 8, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Thieves carried out a smash-and-grab burglary and all items were stolen, Hoover said.

In all of the cases, citizens locked their vehicles but were likely targeted because they left their car unattended for an extended time, according to Hoover.

Police also received reports of auto burglaries at Lizard’s Mouth on W. Camino Cielo, the trailhead at Las Canoas Road and Mountain Drive, as well as the trailhead located in the 3400 block of Gibraltar Dam Road, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Office has increased its patrols but encourages the public to be aware and to take proper precautions to avoid becoming a victim, Hoover said.

"While there is no specific evidence linking the crimes, there is reason to believe that the same person or people are responsible," Hoover said.

Anyone with information regarding the auto burglaries is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724.

Anonymous tips can be made at 805.681.4171.

The vehicle burglaries come around the same time the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a handful of car break-ins.

Three vehicles were burglarized at the Jesusita Trail and one was burglarized at the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge on Dec. 11, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

SBPD issued an advisory reminding residents parking at trailheads to lock their vehicles and avoid storing valuables in them. 

Wallets, purses, backpacks, cell phones and other small electronic devices are items that are frequently stolen, Harwood said.

To help prevent becoming a victim of an auto burglary, the Sheriff’s Office has provided the following tips:

­» Lock your door.

» Close your windows. 

» Never leave valuables in plain sight. Lock all valuables in the trunk or take them with you. 

» Always take your keys with you after you park your vehicle. 

» Remove or hide your garage remote when you leave your vehicle unattended. 

» Set your car alarm every time you park your vehicle. 

» Do not use spare keys hidden on or in your vehicle. Consider a spare key in your wallet instead. 

» Park and lock your vehicle in your garage whenever possible. 

» Remove personal information such as driver license, registration, etc. from unattended vehicles. 

» Suspicious activity should be reported to police by calling 9-1-1.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 