Burglars Make Off with $75,000 in Laptop Computers from Goleta Best Buy Store

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 24, 2018 | 3:49 p.m.

Burglars absconded with some $75,000 worth of laptop computers on Sunday after breaking into the Best Buy store in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 4 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the store at 7090 Marketplace Drive after receiving a report that burglars had gained entry through a metal emergency exit door, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

“The responding deputies met with a store manager, who had just arrived at the store to prepare for opening, when he discovered that a burglary had occurred,” Calderon said. “The manager told the deputies that after the suspects entered the store, they forced their way into a storage room to steal approximately 60 MacBook computers with a value of about $75,000.”

The store’s video surveillance system captured images of multiple suspects committing the crime, Calderon said.

“Because of the on-going investigation, surveillance video or photos are not being released,” Calderon said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150, leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171, or leave an anonymous tip on the department’s website at: www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

