Burglars Smash Windows, Break In to 4 Classrooms at Santa Barbara High School

Four classrooms at Santa Barbara High School were broken into over the weekend, but police were still trying to determine what, if anything, was taken.

The burglars broke windows to gain access to the classrooms — two on Saturday night and two on Sunday night, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“We’ve not been able to confirm if anything’s been stolen,” Harwood told Noozhawk. “Portions of the rooms were rummaged through.”

Harwood noted that several items of value, including electronic devices, were not taken.

Investigators believe juveniles likely were responsible for the break-ins, Harwood said.

The investigation was continuing.

