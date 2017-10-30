Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:22 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Burglary Suspects Arrested After Standoff at Storke Ranch in Goleta

SBCC student Anthony McAllister, 20, was wanted in connection with Isla Vista break-ins; second man also taken into custody

UCSB police officers arrested burglary suspect Anthony McAllister, 20, on Monday afternoon following a standoff at a townhouse in the Storke Ranch residential development near Isla Vista.
UCSB police officers arrested burglary suspect Anthony McAllister, 20, on Monday afternoon following a standoff at a townhouse in the Storke Ranch residential development near Isla Vista. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:15 p.m. | October 30, 2017 | 6:23 p.m.
Cameron Lawson, 19, was arrested Monday at Storke Ranch in Goleta on suspicion of attempted burglary and conspiracy.
Cameron Lawson, 19, was arrested Monday at Storke Ranch in Goleta on suspicion of attempted burglary and conspiracy.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Two burglary suspects were arrested Monday afternoon following a standoff at the Storke Ranch housing development near Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

UCSB officers — assisted by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers — converged on a townhome on Poppyfield Place shortly before 3 p.m.

They were acting on information that burglary suspect Anthony McAllister, 20, was at the townhome.

McAllister was suspected of being involved in an early Monday morning burglary, and another one last week, at the Tropicana Apartments, 6585 El Colegio Road, according to police.

Police set up a perimeter around the townhome, blocked off roadways into the complex, and used the 9-1-1 system to direct neighbors to shelter in place while they attempted to coax McAllister out of the unit.

A police K-9 was brought in, and officers used a loudspeaker to warn McAllister that the dog would be sent in after him if he didn’t come out.

At about 4:15 p.m., McAllister exited the residence and was taken into custody, according to Sgt. Rob Romero of the UCSB Police Department.

Romero said McAllister also was wanted on a narcotics-related arrest warrant out of Wisconsin.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County jail on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, conspiracy and making criminal threats, Romero said.

A second person in the townhouse, Cameron Lawson, 19, also was arrested, Romero said. He was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary and conspiracy.

Both men resided in the townhome, Romero said.

According to a “timely warning” sent out by UCSB at 4:39 a.m. Monday, McAllister was seen at the Tropicana Apartments, entering an apartment through a window.

“McAllister was known by residents as possibly being involved with previous thefts at the apartment complex,” according to the alert. “When confronted by residents, McAllister challenged the residents to fight, and then pulled an unknown object from his pocket. McAllister then fled the apartment complex in an unknown direction.”

Santa Barbara County sheriff's personnel stand by Monday afternoon while UCSB police officers arrest a burglary suspect at a townhouse in the Storke Ranch residential development near Isla Vista.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s personnel stand by Monday afternoon while UCSB police officers arrest a burglary suspect at a townhouse in the Storke Ranch residential development near Isla Vista. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

The UCSB Daily Nexus student newspaper reported that McAllister is a former defensive back on the Santa Barbara City College football team. The 6-foot, 185-pound freshman is from Madison, Wisconsin.

The bio page for McAllister on the Vaqueros football team website returns a message that says “That page could not be found.”

Luz Reyes-Martin, executive director of public affairs and communications at SBCC, confirmed that the college has a student with that name enrolled for fall semester, although it is spelled with one L, not two, she said.

“He was formerly on the football team (he is no longer),” she added.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

