Burglary Suspect Eludes Capture in Lompoc Valley

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 15, 2016 | 9:05 p.m.

Authorities conducted an intensive search Sunday afternoon for a man who broke into a home in the western Lompoc Valley, but were unable to locate a suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on the 2200 block of De Wolff Avenue west of the city of Lompoc, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

"A resident came home and found the front door of his home open and broken into," Hoover said. "He found a male with a shaved head wearing a black wetsuit inside. The suspect was in the process of robbing the homeowner when he was interrupted."

The suspect fled from the house and disappeared into the nearby Santa Ynez River bed, Hoover said.

Deputies spent several hours looking for the burglar in thick brush and mud.

They were assisted by a county helicopter, and K-9 teams from the Sheriff’s Department and the Lompoc Police Department, as well as personnel from the federal corrections complex and the U.S. Air Force.

“After several hours of searching, the suspect was not located,” Hoover said. "The search was called off due to the difficult terrain.”

