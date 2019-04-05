Burn Cycle Exhibit Offers Artistic Lessons in Wildfire Science and Safety

Burn Cycle: Living With Fire, a series of immersive and interactive multimedia exhibits and workshops focused on growing the public’s understanding of wildfire, will be open April 11-20 at the Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.

Burn Cycle, which is free to attend, is a collaborative production between artists, scientists, fire services, journalists and educators that creates inspiring experiences and provides science-based information via data visualizations and video content.

The exhibit is presented by creative director Ethan Turpin, the UCSB Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, and Bren's Strategic Environmental Research Initiative on Fire (SERI-Fire) research group.

Turpin began Burn Cycle in 2013 when he was invited to produce an exhibit about wildfire with sponsorship from SERI-Fire. In 2015, Turpin and SERI-Fire received a four-year grant from the National Science Foundation to support the production of Burn Cycle.

“There is an ever-changing balance between having too little and too much fire on our landscapes. By learning about wildfire we can improve our relationships to it and live with greater safety and resiliency,” said multi-media artist Turpin.

Last year was California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire season on record. The timing of this exhibit is intended to build understanding and preparation for future fire events in Santa Barbara County and beyond.

“One of our most exciting advances has been the creation of a science-based simulation model to explain how climate, vegetation, water and fire interact at the scale of a watershed,” said Naomi Tague, a professor of hydrology at the Bren School.

Tague and her colleagues Sarah Anderson, Max Mortiz, and Andrew Plantinga, Maureen Kennedy and students at the Bren School are the scientific minds behind SERI-Fire, which is a multi-disciplinary collaboration among economists, political scientists, ecologists, hydrologists, computer scientists and artists.

“The model we developed for Future Mountain helps to answer important questions, such as how a warming climate will influence snowmelt and other processes that determine water supply and fire severity,” Tague said. Exhibit visitors will be the first to use this innovative new prototype.

“Our community has been through a lot of recent fires and the catastrophic debris flows in Montecito,” Turpin said. “We really want to share these projects to inspire insight and dialog. We hope direct engagement helps in the process of healing and growth."

Exhibit events include an opening night reception, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop. A chance to meet the team of scientists and artists.

Exhibit dates and times are: 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by appointment.

Fire safety demonstration: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13. A meeting with public safety agencies, including Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Listos, Aware & Prepare, CERT, and U.S. Forest Service. Attendees can pose questions to emergency workers and firefighters. (Bilingual Spanish/English.)

Other exhibit highlights are:

● Walk Into Wildfire featuring panoramic projections of U.S. Forest Service recordings from fireproof camera boxes to give visitors a central point-of-view as fire rapidly changes a landscape.

● Future Mountain: An Interactive Fire, Water, and Climate Model that gives users a chance to control a "climate warming knob" and explore changes to a Southern Sierra landscape with daily, monthly, or decadal timelapses .

● Documentary footage from local fire incidents. Using press credentials and working with Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CalFire, and the Forest Service, Turpin has video-documented dramatic changes in the places we live, followed first responders as they engage active forces of destruction, and explored the renewal of green growth.

● Bilingual English/Spanish learning. Translation was provided by Bren School graduate student Mario Colon to make sure nuanced scientific concepts were articulated in a way native Spanish speakers also describe them.

For more information about Burn Cycle: Living With Fire, visit https://burncycleproject.com/. Learn more about UCSB Bren School’s SERI-Fire research intiative at https://serifire.com/.

— Melissa Van De Werfhorst for UCSB.