Injured Woman Rescued From Burning House in Lompoc

A woman was airlifted to the hospital late Thursday night after Lompoc firefighters rescued her from a burning house, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Lompoc firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. to the fire at a home on the 500 block of North A Street, according to Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow.

The first crews on scene, who arrived within four minutes of the initial call, found smoke pouring from the structure, and began an aggressive attack on the flames, Latipow said.

The also discovered the injured woman inside the single-family home, and got her to safety, Latipow said.

The victim, whose name was not available, was taken by ground ambulance to the Lompoc Airport, then transferred to a Calstar medical helicopter.

She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, Latipow said.

Details on her injuries and condition were not available.

It took firefighters a little more than an hour to control the flames, and they remained on scene carrying out salvage and overhaul operations until about 3 a.m. Friday.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the blaze, Latipow said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and crews from Vandenberg Air Force Base responded as mutual aid.

Property and content loss was estimated at $25,000.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.