Burning Ban Issued for Santa Barbara County Effective July 1

Due to California’s projected increased fire activity, coupled with record-setting drought conditions, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department is taking every step possible to prevent new wildfires from starting.

In order to reduce potential ignitions and in support of the Declaration of a Drought Emergency in Santa Barbara County and the governor’s Drought State of Emergency declaration, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will suspend all burning permits and open fires beginning July 1. This burn suspension will remain in effect until there is enough precipitation to reduce the fire threat.

The burning ban applies to permit burning (including agricultural) and open fires within State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra vigilant about fire safety this high fire season. Remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with your “Ready! Set! Go!” wildfire action plan, and be extra cautious and aware when travelling or staying in the wildland areas of the county.

Nearly 95 percent of all wildfires are human-caused, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department is asking the public to do their part in preventing wildfires.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.