Pop Legend Burt Bacharach to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | February 6, 2014 | 4:36 p.m.

Burt Bacharach, the prolific composer who’s responsible for memorable hits such as “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 6.

Burt Bacharach
Tickets for the show are $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65.

With more than 500 songs to his name, including upward of 70 Top 40 hits, Bacharach is unquestionably one of America’s most talented and prolific composers.

In his sixth decade in the business, Bacharach, now in his 80s, is still working on new material and performing around the world.

Bacharach’s legendary songbook has earned him armfuls of awards. He’s been honored with eight Grammys, including the 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award, three Academy Awards, and in 2012, Bacharach and his primary collaborator, the late lyricist Hal David, received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, the nation's highest honor for popular music.

Bacharach’s elegant and technically sophisticated compositions, which draw on elements of jazz, Brazilian music and rock, have been recorded by an extraordinary roster of artists, from The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and Dionne Warwick to Cyndi Lauper, Alicia Keys and The White Stripes, launching the careers of many noted performers and winning fans across several generations.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see one of the greats in pop music history perform in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

