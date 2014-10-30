Man Injured After Being Hit by MTD Bus in Old Town Goleta

The pedestrian, who officials say was not in a crosswalk, is transported to the hospital with moderate injuries

A man was injured after being struck by a bus in Old Town Goleta on Thursday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection of Hollister and Magnolia avenues at 2:23 p.m. to find that a male pedestrian in the street, who was not in a crosswalk, was struck by a passing Metropolitan Transit District bus.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by AMR ambulance with moderate injuries.

There were no injuries to passengers on the bus, Sadecki said.

County Fire was assisted by American Medical Response and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

