Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Learn Rules About School Bus-Pedestrian Safety

By Rick Larson for Buellton Area California Highway Patrol | August 31, 2017 | 1:19 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently conducted a school bus-pedestrian safety enforcement operation in the Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills areas, focusing on motorists who fail to stop for a school bus with its ﬂashing red lights activated and stop arm extended.

As a result of this effort, several enforcement contacts were made and an untold number of motorists, parents and students were educated on the importance of school bus-pedestrian safety.

The CHP reminds motorists of the following safety information:

» When school bus red lights are ﬂashing, there is no passing — children are either entering or exiting the school bus when the red lights are ﬂashing. Drivers must stop from either direction until the children have safely crossed the street and the lights stop ﬂashing.

» Yellow ﬂashing lights on a school bus warn motorists to slow down and prepare to stop.

» Be alert and don’t be distracted when children are standing at a school bus stop. Children are often unpredictable and may dart out in front of traffic, not recognizing trafﬁc hazards or risks.

» Slow down and use extra caution when pedestrians are present — especially in school zones, and before and after school.

Parents are an important part of trafﬁc safety education. Children need to learn to be safe pedestrians as they walk to and from school and the school bus.

Here are tips to keep students safe:

» Arrive at the bus stop at least ﬁve minutes early, and stand 10 feet away from the road.

» Do not let children play running games, or push, or shove at the bus stop.

» If your child drops something near the bus, warn him/her to never pick up the object. Instead, the child should tell the bus driver and wait for assistance to retrieve the dropped object. If a child bends over to pick something up, he might not be seen by the bus driver and could be hurt.

» Remind children to look to the right before they step off the bus. Drivers sometimes try to pass buses on the right.

» If children must cross the street to get to the bus, remind them to wait for the bus driver to signal it is safe to cross. Do not get on or off the school bus until the bus driver says it is safe to do so. If a child misses the bus, she should not run after it.

» When walking, practice good pedestrian behavior and walk on the sidewalk, if there is one. If there is no sidewalk, walk single-ﬁle, facing trafﬁc, and stay on the shoulder as far off the road as possible.

» Before crossing the street, stop; look left, right and then left again. Cross at corners, crosswalks or intersections wherever possible. This is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

The CHP urges every member of the community to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Remember, pedestrians don’t have armor. Traffic safety is everyone‘s responsibility.

For additional information, contact the CHP Buellton Area’s public information ofﬁcer Rick Larson, 688-5551.

— Rick Larson for Buellton Area California Highway Patrol.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 