Bus Service Around Highway 101 Closure to Begin Tuesday for ‘Critical’ Workers

To be eligible, people must be designated as 'critical to the health and safety of the community'

Early Tuesday morning, buses will begin transporting “critical personnel” around the Highway 101 closure in Montecito that has been in place since last week’s deadly flash flooding.

Officials announced Monday that the freeway closure will continue until sometime next week, as workers struggle to remove the huge amounts of water, mud and debris from the roadway in the vicinity of Olive Mill Road, as well as areas to the south.

The closure has created headaches for commuters on both sides of the blockage, with only limited options for getting to work, including a lengthy driving detour to the north, Amtrak train service or ferry boats.

Seventeen buses will be used to transport more than 400 workers in both directions, Rob Lewin, director of Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Services, told Noozhawk Monday night.

The buses will be escorted through the closed disaster area by California Highway Patrol vehicles.

To be eligible for the bus service, people must “have a position that is critical to the health and safety of the community,” Lewin said.

This includes police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, K-12 educators and others, he said.

Workers must be designated for the service by the agency or organization they work for, Lewin said, and were being notified Monday night.

Buses will leave at 5:30 a.m. from Ventura, and also pick up people from Carpinteria. Buses heading south will depart Santa Barbara at 6:50 a.m., dropping people in Carpinteria and Ventura.

Lewin did not disclose the specific departure and drop-off locations.

Similar runs will be made in the evenings.

Lewin stressed that only people whose names are on the pre-approved list will be allowed on the buses.

