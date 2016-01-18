1 Dead After Truck, Chumash Bus Collide On Highway 154

Roadway shut down for a time after head-on accident involving Chumash Casino vehicle

One person was killed Monday when a Chumash Casino passenger bus and a pickup truck collided head-on on Highway 154 near Los Olivos.

Crews from the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to the incident near Zaca Station Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The pickup driver died in the collision, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Two people on the bus sustained minor injuries but refused treatment, Zaniboni added.

The wreckage of the Ford Ranger truck was blocking one lane on Highway 154, while the Chumash Casino passenger bus was off the roadway, according to CHP reports.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department coroner's representative was en route to the scene.

The section of Highway 154 was closed for more than two hours as CHP officers investigated the collision. The road reopened at 2 p.m.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

