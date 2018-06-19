Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:41 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Buses Act As Galleries For Students’ Winning Works of Art

MTD poster contest drew some 70 entries

1st Place winner Frankie Macias, a fourth-grader at Alisos School shows his artwork. (Courtesy photo)
By Hillary Blackerby for MTD | June 19, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
1st Place winner Julie Maya, Alisos School third-grader with her bus art poster. (Courtesy photo)

Superhero Buses was the theme of Santa Barbara MTD's 4th Annual Youth Art Poster Contest held this spring for students in grades 1-6.

With more than 70 entries, MTD employees voted on the winners, and the students' works of art will be featured inside MTD buses for the next year.

Participating sites include local elementary schools from Goleta to Carpinteria, the Montecito YMCA Afterschool Program, Carpinteria Library, Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, city of Santa Barbara RAP Program, Girls, Inc., and the Downtown Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

Winners are:

Grades 1-3

1st Place: Julie Maya, third grade, Aliso School
2nd Place: Isabell Payne, third grade, Washington School
3rd Place: Weston Burwell, third grade, Monroe School
Honorable mention: Camilla Jorgensen, first grade, La Patera School

Grades 4-6
 
1st Place: Frankie Macias, fourth grade, Aliso School
2nd Place: McKenna Quinn, fourth grade, Washington School
3rd Place: Evelyn Tano, fifth grade, Peabody Charter School
Honorable mention: Milo Rencher, fourth grade, Monroe School

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD

 

