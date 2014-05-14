Spectrum Athletic Club in Goleta to Host Chamber of Commerce’s Business After-Hours

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for Business After-Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Spectrum Athletic Club, 6144 Calle Real in Goleta.

Come check out Spectrum's fitness center and learn about the variety of amenities and services it provides to its members.

There will be a raffle benefiting the American Heart Association. Raffle tickets are just $5. Click here to learn more about the American Heart Association.

Come out and network while you enjoy some delicious beer, wine and appetizers from Santa Barbara Brewing Co. and Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant.

Click here for more information about Spectrum Athletic Club Goleta and for a complimentary trial pass.

The cost to attend Business After-Hours is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Cortney at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.