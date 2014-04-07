Business After-Hours to Be Held at New Deckers Outdoor Campus
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 7, 2014 | 10:25 a.m.
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Business After-Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 at the new Deckers Outdoor Corp. campus, 250 Coromar Drive in Goleta.
Come see the gorgeous rotunda and the omni-channel retail experience that Deckers Outdoor has brought to Goleta.
The cost to attend Business After-Hours is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.
For more information, contact Cortney at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.
