Business Banker Casey Appell Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Casey Appell has joined the bank as vice president/relationship manager, with an office at the bank's San Luis Obispo full-service branch at 4464 Broad St.

“Casey is a great addition to Community West Bank, and his very strong commercial lending background fits well with our goal to be the bank of choice for businesses which prefer to work with a local community bank,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/CBO.

“He has been a well-known and highly respected banker in San Luis Obispo County for many years,” he said.

Appell may be best known previously as a senior lending manager at First Bank of San Luis Obispo, and most recently served as Commercial and Residential Mortgage Officer at Pacific Trust Mortgage prior to joining Community West Bank.

He is a graduate of California Lutheran University and the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. Appell is active in the community, serving on the boards of Transitions Mental Health Association and French Hospital Medical Center Foundation.

“We are proud to have Casey join our team of professional business bankers,” said Jason Bietz, senior vice president/regional market manager.

“His expertise in a wide variety of commercial financing will serve our clients well, and it is great to have him at our bank,” he said.

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.