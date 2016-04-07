Business Banker Gerald Price Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Gerald Price has joined the bank as vice president and relationship manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s full-service branch at 1463 South Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

“We welcome Gerald to our team of professional business bankers,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. “His many years of experience working with local businesses throughout Ventura County will serve our clients well as we develop the bank’s growth plans on the Central Coast.”

Prior to joining Community West Bank, Price served as relationship manager at Pacific Western Bank and was relationship team leader at Rabobank.

He is a past board member of the Association of Real Estate Executives and is active with the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce.

Price earned a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara and an MBA from California Lutheran University.

“Gerald has a very strong business lending background, particularly with commercial real estate,” said Bryan Easterly, the bank’s senior vice president and regional market manager. “He is a great addition to our Community West Bank team.”

— Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bancshares.