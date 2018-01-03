Business Banker Jim Ramirez Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Jim Ramirez has joined the bank. Ramirez is vice president/relationship manager, with an office at the bank's Oxnard full-service branch, 300 E. Esplanade Drive.

“Jim Ramirez is a very experienced business banker, with a well-rounded background in deposit generation, along with business, real estate and agribusiness lending,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/CBO.

“Jim has served businesses throughout Ventura County for many years, and brings tremendous knowledge and professionalism to our bank,” Filippin said.

Before joining Community West Bank, Ramirez was a senior lending and portfolio manager at Hanmi Bank, and previously was manager of the food and agribusiness division at Mission Community Bank, responsible for business development and building client relationships.

He is a graduate of California State University Northridge and the Western States Agricultural Credit School.

“We are so pleased to have Jim join our business banking team in Ventura County,” said Brian Schwabecher, regional president. “He is a highly accomplished commercial, industrial and agricultural lender with strong ties to the local business community.”

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.