Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced that Nathan Raizman has joined the bank. Raizman is vice president and relationship manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s Westlake Village full-service branch at 951 S. Westlake Blvd.



“We are excited to have Nathan join our growing team of experienced business bankers,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/CBO.

“His thorough knowledge of the communities in Ventura and northern Los Angeles counties and strong business lending background will serve our clients very well,” Filippin said.



Before joining Community West Bank, Raizman was a relationship manager at Los Angeles based Pacific Commerce Bank and previously was relationship manager at Rabobank, responsible for business development and building client relationships.

He attended Metropolitan State College in Denver and is an advisory board member of The Zimmer Children’s Museum.



“Nathan is a wonderful addition to Community West Bank. He joins us as we continue to expand our reach throughout Ventura County and into northern Los Angeles County, providing the financing and treasury management services local businesses need,” said Brian Schwabecher, regional president.

— Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bank.