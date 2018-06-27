Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:49 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Business Bankers Brian Schwabecher and Elizabeth Crandall Join Community West Bank

By Kevin W. Moon for Community West Bancshares | February 8, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Brian Schwabecher
Elizabeth Crandall

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, announced Feb. 1, 2016, that Brian Schwabecher and Elizabeth Crandall joined the bank Jan. 25, 2016. 

Schwabecher is senior vice president and regional market manager and Crandall is vice president and relationship manager for the Goleta and Santa Barbara area.

“We are very pleased to have Brian join our senior management team,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president and chief banking officer. “His extensive business knowledge and over 12 years of local banking experience will serve our clients and the bank well as we develop our plans for future growth and expansion.”

Prior to joining Community West Bank, Schwabecher served as regional manager of the business banking group at Union Bank in Santa Barbara and was regional manager of the commercial banking group at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. 

He is a member of the Finance Committee at Habitat for Humanity and is immediate past president of the board of directors of Leadership Santa Barbara County. 

Schwabecher graduated from University of California, Santa Barbara.

“Liz is a wonderful addition to our business banking team,” Filippin said. “She provides well-rounded experience in commercial lending and has a very strong track record of helping her clients grow their business.” 

With over 20 years of banking and business development experience, Crandall served as commercial loan officer at Wells Fargo Bank in Santa Barbara prior to joining Community West Bank. 

She has been active with non-profit organizations, including serving on the executive board of the Junior League.  

Kevin W. Moon is the director of marketing and product development at Community West Bank.

